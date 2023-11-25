The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) will square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10) in MAC action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Kent State matchup.

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-18.5) 44.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-18.5) 43.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Kent State has a record of just 1-8-1 against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

