Oddsmakers massively favor the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Dix Stadium. Northern Illinois is favored by 19.5 points. The point total is set at 43.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, Northern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best by surrendering only 314.2 yards per game. The offense ranks 87th (359.5 yards per game). Kent State has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking worst in points (13.5 per game) and 13th-worst in points surrendered (34.4 per game).

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -19.5 -115 -105 43.5 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Kent State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Golden Flashes are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 267 yards per game (-113-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 419 (107th-ranked).

The Golden Flashes are -90-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (16.3 per game) and -97-worst in points allowed (38).

Kent State is -20-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (193.7), and -14-worst in passing yards given up (224).

The Golden Flashes are accumulating 73.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-112-worst in college football), and conceding 195 per game (-68-worst).

The Golden Flashes have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three games.

In its past three contests, Kent State has gone over the total twice.

Week 13 MAC Betting Trends

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State has covered the spread just once in 10 opportunities this season.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 19.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Kent State has hit the over in six of their 10 games with a set total (60%).

Kent State has been the underdog in 10 games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Kent State has been at least a +750 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo leads Kent State with 932 yards on 79-of-144 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 117 carries for 460 yards, or 41.8 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jaylen Thomas has racked up 438 yards (on 123 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Chrishon McCray has collected 41 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (55.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has four touchdowns.

Trell Harris has racked up 348 receiving yards (31.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Luke Floriea's 60 targets have resulted in 30 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

CJ West has collected two sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL and 31 tackles.

Devin Nicholson is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 53 tackles and four TFL.

Bryce Sheppert has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 50 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

