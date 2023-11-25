Best Bets & Odds for the Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Game – Saturday, November 25
MAC opponents will clash when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) battle the Ball State Cardinals (4-7). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. Ball State?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Miami (OH) 27, Ball State 15
- Miami (OH) has been favored on the moneyline a total of six times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- The RedHawks have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won every time.
- Ball State has entered the game as an underdog nine times this season and won twice.
- The Cardinals have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and are in those contests.
- The RedHawks have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Miami (OH) (-4.5)
- Miami (OH) is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The RedHawks have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in six chances.
- In Ball State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more seven times this year and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (35.5)
- This season, six of Miami (OH)'s 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 35.5 points.
- This season, eight of Ball State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 35.5 points.
- Miami (OH) averages 28.2 points per game against Ball State's 18.5, totaling 11.2 points over the matchup's over/under of 35.5.
Splits Tables
Miami (OH)
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|41
|44.7
|Implied Total AVG
|26.9
|25
|28.2
|ATS Record
|8-2-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|0-4-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-0
|3-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-1
|2-1
Ball State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.3
|48.5
|46.4
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|29.3
|30.5
|ATS Record
|6-4-0
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-7-0
|0-4-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|1-2
|1-5
