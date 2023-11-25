MAC opponents will clash when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) battle the Ball State Cardinals (4-7). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. Ball State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Muncie, Indiana
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Miami (OH) 27, Ball State 15
  • Miami (OH) has been favored on the moneyline a total of six times this season, and they've won all of those games.
  • The RedHawks have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won every time.
  • Ball State has entered the game as an underdog nine times this season and won twice.
  • The Cardinals have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and are in those contests.
  • The RedHawks have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (-4.5)
  • Miami (OH) is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The RedHawks have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in six chances.
  • In Ball State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more seven times this year and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (35.5)
  • This season, six of Miami (OH)'s 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 35.5 points.
  • This season, eight of Ball State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 35.5 points.
  • Miami (OH) averages 28.2 points per game against Ball State's 18.5, totaling 11.2 points over the matchup's over/under of 35.5.

Splits Tables

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 43.2 41 44.7
Implied Total AVG 26.9 25 28.2
ATS Record 8-2-0 3-1-0 5-1-0
Over/Under Record 4-6-0 0-4-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Ball State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.3 48.5 46.4
Implied Total AVG 30 29.3 30.5
ATS Record 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 3-7-0 0-4-0 3-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

