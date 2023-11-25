The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reilly Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks shot 45.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.9% the Bonnies' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Miami (OH) had a 10-11 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.9% from the field.

The Bonnies ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the RedHawks ranked 256th.

The RedHawks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, six more points than the 67.7 the Bonnies allowed to opponents.

Miami (OH) put together an 11-12 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.3.

The RedHawks gave up fewer points at home (72.2 per game) than on the road (75.7) last season.

At home, Miami (OH) made 9 treys per game last season, three more than it averaged away (6). Miami (OH)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than away (30.4%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule