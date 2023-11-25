The Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) hit the road for a MAC battle against the Ball State Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

Miami (OH) sports the 97th-ranked offense this season (343.6 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best with only 318.5 yards allowed per game. Ball State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 302.9 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 26th with 325.2 total yards allowed per contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Ball State 343.6 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (127th) 318.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.2 (25th) 162.5 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.1 (65th) 181.2 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.8 (127th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 11 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (123rd)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has recorded 1,634 yards (148.5 ypg) on 111-of-188 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 140 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rashad Amos has racked up 776 yards on 148 carries while finding paydirt nine times.

Kenny Tracy has collected 248 yards on 44 attempts, scoring two times.

Gage Larvadain's leads his squad with 642 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 catches (out of 58 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 332 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade McDonald has been the target of 30 passes and hauled in 21 receptions for 281 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has compiled 583 yards (53 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season.

Marquez Cooper has run for 907 yards on 196 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Kiael Kelly has collected 587 yards (on 114 attempts) with seven touchdowns.

Qian Magwood has hauled in 346 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Ahmad Edwards has put together a 332-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 27 passes on 41 targets.

Tanner Koziol has racked up 277 reciving yards (25.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

