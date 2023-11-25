MAC foes square off when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) visit the Ball State Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 35.5.

Defensively, Miami (OH) has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by allowing just 318.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 97th (343.6 yards per game). Ball State has been struggling offensively, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS with 18.5 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 25.1 points per contest (62nd-ranked).

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Miami (OH) vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -5.5 -110 -110 35.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Miami (OH) Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the RedHawks have been top-25 over the last three contests with 284.3 total yards surrendered per game (20th-best). They haven't fared as well offensively, with 284.3 total yards per game (-102-worst).

Over the last three contests, the RedHawks have been bottom-25 in scoring offense with 24 points per game (-21-worst) and top-25 in scoring defense with 8.7 points surrendered per game (fifth-best).

With 99.7 passing yards per game on offense (eighth-worst) and 212 passing yards per game allowed on defense (eighth-worst) over the last three tilts, Miami (OH) has been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

While the RedHawks rank 72nd in rushing yards per game over the last three contests (184.7), they rank 18th-best on defense (72.3 rushing yards allowed per game) over that three-game period.

The RedHawks are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over their last three games.

In Miami (OH)'s past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Week 13 MAC Betting Trends

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) has an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The RedHawks have covered the spread six times this season (6-0 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Miami (OH) games have gone over the point total on four of 10 occasions (40%).

Miami (OH) has won all six of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Miami (OH) has played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.

The RedHawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 1,634 yards passing for Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 140 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has carried the ball 148 times for a team-high 776 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

Kenny Tracy has carried the ball 44 times for 248 yards (22.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 37 receptions for 642 yards (58.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has caught 24 passes for 332 yards (30.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cade McDonald has been the target of 30 passes and racked up 21 receptions for 281 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Caiden Woullard leads the team with nine sacks, and also has eight TFL and 31 tackles.

Miami (OH)'s leading tackler, Matthew Salopek, has 88 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception this year.

Yahsyn McKee has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 36 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

