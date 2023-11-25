The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reilly Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Miami (OH) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank
306th 66.8 Points Scored 73.7 129th
102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd
288th 29.8 Rebounds 28.8 322nd
215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.8 125th
274th 11.9 Assists 13.8 117th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 13 291st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.