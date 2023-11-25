The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reilly Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)

Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank 306th 66.8 Points Scored 73.7 129th 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd 288th 29.8 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.8 125th 274th 11.9 Assists 13.8 117th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 13 291st

