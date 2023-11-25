The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-2) are heavy, 12.5-point favorites against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -12.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

RedHawks Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) played 18 games last season that finished with a combined score over 139.5 points.

The average over/under for RedHawks contests last year was 148.2, 8.7 more points than this game's point total.

The RedHawks' record against the spread last year was 13-13-0.

Last season, Miami (OH) was the underdog 16 times and won three, or 18.8%, of those games.

Last season, the RedHawks were at least a +550 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The RedHawks have a 15.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 11 39.3% 66.8 140.5 67.7 142.2 136.4 Miami (OH) 18 69.2% 73.7 140.5 74.5 142.2 149.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

The RedHawks' 73.7 points per game last year were 6.0 more points than the 67.7 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.

Miami (OH) went 10-7 against the spread and 11-12 overall when it scored more than 67.7 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 16-12-0 0-0 14-14-0 Miami (OH) 13-13-0 2-3 11-15-0

Miami (OH) vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Miami (OH) 11-4 Home Record 9-9 2-11 Away Record 3-9 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.