Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Montgomery County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minster at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Brookville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Butler High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covington High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: New Lebanon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stebbins High School at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairborn at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Riverside, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.