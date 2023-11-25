MAC rivals will clash when the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Northern Illinois vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Northern Illinois vs. Kent State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northern Illinois 34, Kent State 13

Northern Illinois 34, Kent State 13 Northern Illinois has won 42.9% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-4).

The Huskies have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.

Kent State has been listed as the underdog 10 times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Golden Flashes have been at least a +750 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Huskies a 92.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (-19.5)



Northern Illinois (-19.5) In 11 Northern Illinois games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Kent State has one win against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Golden Flashes have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Northern Illinois vs. Kent State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) This season, five of Northern Illinois' 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 44.5 points.

In the Kent State's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 44.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 37.7 points per game, 6.8 points fewer than the total of 44.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 50.5 46.1 Implied Total AVG 28.2 29 27.2 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 0-6-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-3 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Kent State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 45.5 46.6 Implied Total AVG 32.3 28 34.1 ATS Record 1-8-1 0-3-0 1-5-1 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 1-2-0 5-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-10 0-3 0-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.