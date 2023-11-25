Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason slate has quality competition on the docket, including those involving Ohio schools. Among those games is the Missouri Tigers playing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Villanova Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-4)
No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Missouri (-1)
Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: Barstool
- Favorite: Wyoming (-3.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.