The Missouri Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes hit the field in the Cotton Bowl for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Ohio.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Villanova Stadium

Villanova Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Minnesota (-4)

No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Ohio State (-1)

Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Barstool

Barstool Favorite: Wyoming (-3.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!