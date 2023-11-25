The Duquesne Dukes and the Youngstown State Penguins hit the field in the NCAA Division I Championship - First Round for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Ohio.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Duquesne Dukes at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Villanova Stadium

Villanova Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Minnesota (-2)

No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Ohio State (-4)

Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Barstool

Barstool Favorite: Wyoming (-4.5)

