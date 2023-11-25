How to Watch Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 25
The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on FloHoops.
Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Ohio Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bobcats had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Blue Raiders' opponents made.
- Ohio had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball, the Bobcats finished 44th.
- Last year, the Bobcats averaged 11 more points per game (78.8) than the Blue Raiders gave up (67.8).
- Ohio had an 18-10 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Ohio put up 7.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did on the road (75.8).
- At home, the Bobcats ceded 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (79.6).
- Ohio averaged 9.3 threes per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 82-78
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 71-52
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/24/2023
|George Washington
|L 99-94
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
