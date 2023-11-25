Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 25, when the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Wolverines. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (46.5) Michigan 24, Ohio State 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Ohio State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buckeyes have a 41.7% chance to win.

So far this year, the Buckeyes have compiled a 6-3-1 record against the spread.

One of the Buckeyes' 10 games with a set total has hit the over (10%).

Ohio State games this season have averaged an over/under of 53.9 points, 7.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

The Wolverines have five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

Michigan has an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

This year, six of the Wolverines' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Michigan games this season is 49.2, 2.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buckeyes vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 38.3 9 36.7 7.2 40.2 11.2 Ohio State 33.6 9.3 38.3 8.7 28 10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.