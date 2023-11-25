A pair of streaking squads square off when the Santa Clara Broncos (6-0) host the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Broncos are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Buckeyes, victors in three in a row.

Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (37.6%).

Ohio State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 61st.

The Buckeyes put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 64.8 the Broncos allow to opponents.

Ohio State is 4-1 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1.

The Buckeyes allowed 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Ohio State knocked down fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.5%) than at home (35.5%).

