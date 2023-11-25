Saturday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) and the Santa Clara Broncos (6-0) at Raider Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-67, heavily favoring Ohio State to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

The game has no set line.

Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Santa Clara 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Santa Clara

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-11.2)

Ohio State (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Santa Clara's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, while Ohio State's is 1-4-0. The Broncos have gone over the point total in one game, while Buckeyes games have gone over three times.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +51 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.2 points per game (148th in college basketball) and give up 67.0 per contest (114th in college basketball).

Ohio State wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.0 boards. It pulls down 34.8 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.8.

Ohio State hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball) at a 38.6% rate (46th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make, shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

Ohio State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Buckeyes commit 11.0 per game (112th in college basketball) and force 11.0 (269th in college basketball).

