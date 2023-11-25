Ohio State vs. Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) clash in the 2023 edition of The Game on Saturday, November 25. The Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup.
Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-3.5)
|45.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-3.5)
|46.5
|-160
|+132
Ohio State vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Ohio State has compiled a 6-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Michigan has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 5-5.
Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
