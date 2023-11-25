The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) square off in the 2023 edition of The Game on Saturday, November 25. The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites. A total of 46.5 points has been set for this game.

On defense, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by giving up just 234.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 55th (399.6 yards per game). Ohio State has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 24th-best in points per game (33.6) and second-best in points surrendered per game (9.3).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Michigan vs Ohio State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -3.5 -105 -115 46.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Looking to place a bet on Ohio State vs. Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Ohio State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Buckeyes are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 430.7 yards per game (-21-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are giving up 234 (11th-best).

The Buckeyes are putting up 36.7 points per game in their past three games (30th in college football), and allowing 7.3 (second-best).

In its past three games, Ohio State has thrown for 253.7 yards per game (73rd in the nation), and conceded 102 through the air (fourth-best).

The Buckeyes are 82nd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (177), and 98th in rushing yards allowed (132).

The Buckeyes have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

None of Ohio State's past three contests has gone over the total.

Week 13 Big Ten Betting Trends

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State has a 6-3-1 record against the spread this season.

In Ohio State's 10 games with a set total, one has hit the over (10%).

Ohio State will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Ohio State has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and won that game.

Bet on Ohio State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord leads Ohio State with 2,899 yards on 211-of-318 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson is his team's leading rusher with 118 carries for 794 yards, or 72.2 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well. Henderson has also chipped in with 16 catches for 210 yards.

DeaMonte Trayanum has piled up 336 yards (on 79 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has collected 62 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,093 (99.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 108 times and has 13 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 38 passes and compiled 534 receiving yards (48.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka's 32 grabs (on 49 targets) have netted him 427 yards (38.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

J.T. Tuimoloau leads the team with four sacks, and also has three TFL and 30 tackles.

Tommy Eichenberg is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 69 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Jordan Hancock leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 31 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.