Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 25
The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) square off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 132.5 points.
Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Ohio
|-3.5
|132.5
Ohio Betting Records & Stats
- In 28 of 29 games last season, Ohio and its opponents combined to score more than 132.5 points.
- Ohio's contests last season had an average of 152 points, 19.5 more than this game's over/under.
- Ohio won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Ohio finished 13-5 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 72.2% of those games).
- The Bobcats went 12-2 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (85.7%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Ohio a 63.6% chance to win.
Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 132.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ohio
|28
|96.6%
|78.8
|148.9
|73.1
|140.9
|147.7
|Middle Tennessee
|18
|62.1%
|70.1
|148.9
|67.8
|140.9
|137.1
Additional Ohio Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats scored were 11 more points than the Blue Raiders gave up (67.8).
- When Ohio scored more than 67.8 points last season, it went 14-11 against the spread and 18-10 overall.
Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ohio
|16-13-0
|9-6
|17-12-0
|Middle Tennessee
|15-14-0
|3-4
|17-12-0
Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ohio
|Middle Tennessee
|14-1
|Home Record
|12-2
|4-11
|Away Record
|3-11
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-2-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-11-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.2
|75.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-4-0
