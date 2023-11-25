Saturday's game that pits the Toledo Rockets (2-2) versus the North Dakota State Bison (2-3) at Harry West Gymnasium has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on November 25.

The Rockets enter this game following a 74-73 win over SMU on Friday.

Toledo vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Toledo vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 69, North Dakota State 64

Other MAC Predictions

Toledo Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rockets' +317 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 73 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (163rd in college basketball).

With 74.9 points per game in MAC matchups, Toledo averaged 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (73 PPG).

Offensively the Rockets fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 74.9 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.

Toledo surrendered 59.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.5 in road games.

