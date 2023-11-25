The Youngstown State Penguins (7-4) go on the road to match up against the Duquesne Dukes (7-4) at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Youngstown State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS by compiling 31.6 points per game. The Penguins rank 58th on defense (25.3 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Duquesne is generating 372.5 total yards per contest (48th-ranked). It ranks 45th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (334.8 total yards allowed per game).

Youngstown State vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Duquesne Key Statistics

Youngstown State Duquesne 402.9 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.5 (46th) 349.3 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.8 (51st) 167.7 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.1 (50th) 235.2 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.5 (49th) 1 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has thrown for 2,485 yards (225.9 ypg) to lead Youngstown State, completing 71% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Tyshon King has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 894 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner.

Dra Rushton has carried the ball 134 times for 542 yards (49.3 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver's leads his squad with 759 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 53 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Max Tomczak has hauled in 46 passes while averaging 48.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

C.J. Charleston has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 31 grabs for 492 yards, an average of 44.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Duquesne Stats Leaders

Darius Perrantes has compiled 2,291 yards (208.3 yards per game) while completing 51% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes with 18 interceptions this season.

Edward Robinson III is his team's leading rusher with 117 carries for 631 yards, or 57.4 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Taj Butts has racked up 521 yards (on 101 attempts) with three touchdowns.

DJ Powell's 702 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 catches on 27 targets with nine touchdowns.

Keshawn Brown has put together a 635-yard season so far with seven touchdowns. He's caught 34 passes on 35 targets.

Tedy Afful's 26 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns.

