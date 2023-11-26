Will Alexandre Texier find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Texier stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Texier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:05 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:05 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:37 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.