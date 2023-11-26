In the Week 12 contest between the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Amari Cooper score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cooper will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

This year Cooper has 45 catches (on 80 targets) for a team-high 749 yards (74.9 per game) and two TDs.

In two of 10 games this season, Cooper has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0

Rep Amari Cooper with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.