Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Big East teams will take the court across four games on Sunday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Providence Friars taking on the Penn State Lady Lions at Bryce Jordan Center.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Villanova Wildcats at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Providence Friars at Penn State Lady Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|Loyola Chicago Ramblers at DePaul Blue Demons
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|Marquee Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgetown Hoyas at CSU Fullerton Titans
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
