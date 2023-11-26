The Carolina Hurricanes (11-8) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4) on Sunday, with the Hurricanes coming off a loss and the Blue Jackets off a victory.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 73 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 28th in the league.

With 60 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 20th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 19 1 14 15 5 8 - Boone Jenner 21 11 3 14 5 9 57.4% Ivan Provorov 21 1 12 13 14 3 - Kirill Marchenko 19 5 6 11 4 11 21.4% Adam Fantilli 21 4 6 10 6 9 40.2%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 19th in goals against, allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

The Hurricanes' 63 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players