You should watch Sebastian Aho and Zachary Werenski in particular on Sunday, when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 5:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Werenski has totaled one goal (0.1 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.7 per game), This places him among the leaders for Columbus with 15 total points (0.8 per game).

Boone Jenner's 14 points this season, including 11 goals and three assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Ivan Provorov has one goal and 12 assists, for a season point total of 13.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has an .897 save percentage (39th in the league), with 210 total saves, while conceding 24 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-5-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 16:55 per game.

Seth Jarvis has eight goals and seven assists, equaling 15 points (0.8 per game).

Teuvo Teravainen has 14 points for Carolina, via 10 goals and four assists.

Pyotr Kochetkov (1-4-0) has a 3.1 goals against average and an .876% save percentage (59th in league).

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 13th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.86 24th 22nd 3.42 Goals Allowed 3.48 26th 4th 33.2 Shots 30.4 18th 1st 25.3 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 11th 22.22% Power Play % 10.45% 28th 25th 74.63% Penalty Kill % 88.52% 3rd

