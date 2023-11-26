Sebastian Aho and Zachary Werenski are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet at PNC Arena on Sunday (at 5:00 PM ET).

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Werenski has recorded one goal and 14 assists in 19 games for Columbus, good for 15 points.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 4 4 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 2

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Boone Jenner has scored 14 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and three assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 2 0 2 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 0 0 3

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ivan Provorov has earned one goal on the season, adding 12 assists.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 1 1 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Aho is Carolina's top contributor with 16 points. He has five goals and 11 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Nov. 11 1 1 2 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's top contributors through 19 games, with eight goals and seven assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 2 1 3 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

