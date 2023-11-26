The Canisius Golden Griffins (4-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Place Bell Arena.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Canisius matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Canisius Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-1.5) 145.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-1.5) 145.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Betting Trends

Bowling Green has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

Falcons games have hit the over just once this season.

Canisius is 3-1-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, just one of the Golden Griffins games has hit the over.

