The Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET.

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

4:00 PM ET

Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)

Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Henderson: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank 74th 76 Points Scored 70.4 203rd 351st 78.5 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.5 60th 117th 13.8 Assists 14.3 88th 200th 12 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

