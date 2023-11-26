A Pair of hot teams meet at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 26, 2023 when the Denver Broncos (5-5) put their four-game win streak on the line against the Cleveland Browns (7-3), who have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Browns

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

Browns Insights

The Browns score 4.1 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Broncos give up (26.8).

The Browns average 74.3 fewer yards per game (325.8) than the Broncos give up (400.1).

Cleveland rushes for 142.7 yards per game, 17.3 fewer than the 160 Denver allows per outing.

The Browns have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Broncos have forced (19).

Browns Away Performance

On the road, the Browns put up 28.5 points per game and give up 29.8. That's more than they score (22.7) and give up (18) overall.

On the road, the Browns accumulate 370.5 yards per game and concede 344.8. That's more than they gain (325.8) and allow (243.3) overall.

On the road, Cleveland accumulates 200.3 passing yards per game and concedes 234. That's more than it gains (183.1) and allows (143.7) overall.

The Browns' average rushing yards gained (170.3) and conceded (110.8) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 142.7 and 99.6, respectively.

In road games, the Browns convert 36.5% of third downs and allow 34.7% to be converted. That's more than they convert (32.7%) and allow (25.4%) overall.

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Arizona W 27-0 CBS 11/12/2023 at Baltimore W 33-31 FOX 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh W 13-10 CBS 11/26/2023 at Denver - FOX 12/3/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 12/10/2023 Jacksonville - CBS 12/17/2023 Chicago - -

