Browns vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
An anticipated tight contest will see the Denver Broncos (5-5) play the Cleveland Browns (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is on a four-game winning streak, and is favored by 1.5 points against Cleveland, winners of three straight. The game's over/under has been listed at 36 points.
As the Broncos prepare for this matchup against the Browns, here are their betting trends and insights. Before the Browns play the Broncos, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Browns vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-1.5)
|36
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-1.5)
|35.5
|-122
|+104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 12 Odds
- Click here for Packers vs Lions
- Click here for Commanders vs Cowboys
- Click here for 49ers vs Seahawks
- Click here for Steelers vs Bengals
- Click here for Dolphins vs Jets
Cleveland vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Browns vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Cleveland is 7-3-0 this year.
- The Browns have an ATS record of 3-1 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
- There have been four Cleveland games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.
- So far this season, Denver has put together a 3-6-1 record against the spread.
- The Broncos are winless ATS (0-4-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
- Denver has hit the over in four of its 10 games with a set total (40%).
Browns Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|David Njoku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|39.5 (-115)
|-
|Amari Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|43.5 (-115)
|-
|Jerome Ford
|-
|-
|48.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|174.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.