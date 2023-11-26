On Sunday, November 26, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) take the court against the Toronto Raptors (8-8) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet

BSOH and SportsNet Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Raptors Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-1.5) 219.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-1.5) 218 -126 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are being outscored by 2.2 points per game with a -34 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.1 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and allow 113.3 per outing (16th in the league).

The Raptors have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 112.6 points per game (18th in league) and giving up 112.9 (12th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 223.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 226.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Toronto has compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Cavaliers and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1300 - Raptors +25000 +10000 -

