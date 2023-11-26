The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) go head to head with the Toronto Raptors (4-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and SportsNet.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, SportsNet

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley posts 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field.

Donovan Mitchell averages 35.0 points, 5.5 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Max Strus puts up 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in league).

Caris LeVert puts up 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Isaac Okoro posts 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes is averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 56.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Dennis Schroder is putting up 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. He's making 38.1% of his shots from the floor and 52.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

Pascal Siakam is putting up 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is sinking 37.5% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per contest.

The Raptors are getting 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Gary Trent Jr. this year.

The Raptors are receiving 7.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl this season.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Raptors 109.7 Points Avg. 107.9 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 109.4 45.4% Field Goal % 45.3% 32.6% Three Point % 34.2%

