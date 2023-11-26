The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (8-8) on November 26, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.

Cleveland is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at ninth.

The Cavaliers put up 111.1 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 112.9 the Raptors give up.

Cleveland has a 5-5 record when putting up more than 112.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are averaging 108 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.3 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (114.3).

Cleveland is giving up 113.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (113.4).

The Cavaliers are sinking 11 treys per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.4 fewer threes and 1.9% points worse than they're averaging in road games (11.4, 36.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Injuries