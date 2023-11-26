Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes are among the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet

BSOH and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Sunday's points prop bet for Mobley is 15.5 points. That is 1.1 fewer than his season average of 16.6.

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (10.2) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +126) 5.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 25.5-point total set for Donovan Mitchell on Sunday is 3.0 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Mitchell has collected 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

His 3.4 made three-pointers average is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Sunday's over/under for Barnes is 17.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 9.1 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (7.5).

Barnes' assist average -- 5.8 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Barnes averages 1.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 20.5-point total set for Pascal Siakam on Sunday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 6.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (6.5).

Siakam's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.