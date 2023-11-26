Can we anticipate David Jiricek finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

In one of 16 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Jiricek has zero points on the power play.

Jiricek's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:15 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:06 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 2-0

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

