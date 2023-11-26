David Njoku has a good matchup when his Cleveland Browns play the Denver Broncos in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Broncos allow 240.1 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

Njoku's stat line this season displays 45 catches for 433 yards and two scores. He averages 43.3 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 69 times.

Njoku vs. the Broncos

Njoku vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Denver on the season.

The 240.1 passing yards the Broncos yield per outing makes them the 24th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Broncos' defense is 28th in the league by conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (18 total passing TDs).

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Njoku Receiving Insights

In seven of 10 games this season, Njoku has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Njoku has been targeted on 69 of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (19.8% target share).

He is averaging 6.3 yards per target (102nd in league play), averaging 433 yards on 69 passes thrown his way.

In two of 10 games this season, Njoku has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (10.5%).

With 11 red zone targets, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 32.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 15 TAR / 7 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 4 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

