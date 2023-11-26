When the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos square off in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will David Njoku score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Njoku will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has caught 45 passes (69 targets) for 433 yards (43.3 per game), and he has two TDs this season.

Njoku has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

David Njoku Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0

Rep David Njoku with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.