David Perron will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Perron in that upcoming Red Wings-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

David Perron vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron has averaged 15:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Perron has a goal in five of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Perron has a point in six of 19 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Perron has an assist in three of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Perron goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Perron has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 19 Games 2 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

