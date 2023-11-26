Will Dorian Thompson-Robinson hit paydirt when the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Dorian Thompson-Robinson score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Thompson-Robinson has piled up seven carries for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

In three games, Thompson-Robinson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 Ravens 19 36 121 0 3 4 24 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 24 43 165 0 1 3 20 0

