The Carolina Hurricanes (11-8) and Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4) meet at PNC Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO. The Hurricanes fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 8-2 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils.

The Blue Jackets have put up a 2-6-2 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 32 goals while conceding 36 in that time. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in two goals (7.1% success rate).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Sunday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-300)

Hurricanes (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 6-11-4 this season and are 1-4-5 in overtime games.

Columbus has earned seven points (2-4-3) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has three points (1-4-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals in 12 games, earning 13 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in five games and registered eight points with a record of 3-0-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-4-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned 12 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 14th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.86 24th 22nd 3.42 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 4th 33.2 Shots 30.4 18th 1st 25.3 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 11th 22.22% Power Play % 10.45% 28th 25th 74.63% Penalty Kill % 88.52% 2nd

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

