For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Ivan Provorov a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.

Provorov's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:02 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:34 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 24:52 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 22:04 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:38 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:46 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 27:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:05 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:10 Away L 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.