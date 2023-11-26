Jerome Ford has a good matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Denver Broncos in Week 12 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Broncos give up 160 rushing yards per game, worst in the league.

Ford has carried the ball 136 times for a team-best 563 yards, good for 56.3 ypg. He has scored three TDs on the ground. Ford has tacked on 23 receptions for 149 yards, good for 14.9 yards per game and two receiving touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ford and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ford vs. the Broncos

Ford vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Four opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Broncos during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Broncos have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Broncos surrender 160 rushing yards per game, the NFL's worst run defense this season.

The Broncos have the No. 24 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Browns vs Broncos on Fubo!

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ford with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ford Rushing Insights

So far this season, Ford has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

The Browns pass on 50.4% of their plays and run on 49.6%. They are 17th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 39.7% of his team's 343 rushing attempts this season (136).

Ford has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has 26.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has seven red zone carries for 20.6% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 17 ATT / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 74 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.