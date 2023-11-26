The Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Gaudreau's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Gaudreau has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In two of 21 games this year, Gaudreau has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Gaudreau has a point in eight of 21 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 21 games this year, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 3 9 Points 1 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

