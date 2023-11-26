Will Justin Holl score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Holl has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 71 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 2-0 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:08 Home L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.