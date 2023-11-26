Will Kareem Hunt pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns clash with the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Hunt has 264 rushing yards on 82 carries (33 yards per game), with six touchdowns.

Hunt has also tacked on nine catches for 59 yards (7.4 per game).

Hunt has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year. He has scored on the ground in five games in all.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 14 55 1 1 12 0 Week 9 Cardinals 14 38 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 10 32 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 36 0 3 1 0

