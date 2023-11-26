The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) will host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Kent State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 117th.

The Golden Flashes record 8.6 more points per game (82.8) than the Cougars allow (74.2).

Kent State is 4-1 when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State averaged 83.9 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.3 points per contest.

The Golden Flashes ceded 65.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.5 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.2).

When it comes to three-pointers, Kent State fared better at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Upcoming Schedule