Kent State vs. Charleston (SC): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.
Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kent State Moneyline
|Charleston (SC) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kent State (-7.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Kent State (-7.5)
|148.5
|-310
|+245
Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends
- Kent State has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Golden Flashes games have hit the over four out of five times this season.
- Charleston (SC) is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).
- Cougars games have gone over the point total just once this season.
