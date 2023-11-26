Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. This clash will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kent State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kent State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)
- Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kent State Rank
|Kent State AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|73rd
|76.1
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.9
|10th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.